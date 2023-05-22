Carthage class leaders
CARTHAGE — The 2023 class leaders at Carthage Central School are Hannah Elizabeth Makuch, valedictorian; and Corey William Decker, salutatorian.
Hannah Elizabeth Makuch
Miss. Makuch, daughter of Charles “Chip” and Heather Makuch, Carthage, has a grade point average of 99.57. Academic honors earned include president’s list honors at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, George Eastman Young Leaders Award, Elks Club Student of the Month, seal of bi-literacy for Spanish and “Flight Path Scholar Award” from Hartwick College, Oneonta.
She is a member of National Honor Society, student government, math club, Spanish club, Carthage All-Sports Booster Club, Carthage Youth Coalition and key club; serves as class president and secretary of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA); and represented the class as a member of the Superintendent’s Advisory Council. Miss Makuch has assisted in several events, including the Backpack Program, Powder Puff Football Game, Elementary Fun nights, Veterans Day dinner, blood and can drives, Carthage Circus, key club fall rally and Copenhagen Pee-Wee Basketball tournament.
Miss Makuch was a member of varsity soccer and basketball, earning awards and accolades, including New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Section III Soccer Athlete for soccer and basketball, Exceptional Senior, Frontier League Honorable Mention, three time WWNY Athlete of the Week junior varsity and varsity, Scholar Athlete, all for soccer, where she served as team captain; and MACSFA MVP, Frontier League All-star, Exceptional Senior, Scholar Athlete and two time Carthage Athlete of the Week, all for basketball, where she served as team captain.
She was a member of the trap shooting team, finishing second in conference-female, fifth in state-female and qualified and shot in Nationals, held in Mason, Mich., her junior year, while shooting for the Northern Tier Adults League.
In the community, she serves as an alter server at Lady of Sacred Heart, volunteers at the annual Irish Festival, middle school, 4-H after school program and as advisor of the fitness club; and is an accountant intern at Stebbins Engineering and Manufacturing, Watertown.
Miss Makuch plans to attend Hartwick College, Oneonta, in the honors program to double major in biology and business administration on a pre-med track.
Corey William Decker
Mr. Decker, son of Troy and Kristyn Decker, Watertown, has a grade point average of 99.27. Academic honors earned include AP scholar, president’s list honors at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, math league school champion, Section III senior scholar athlete, American Legion Academic Excellence Award and Elks Club Student of the Month; is a member of National Honor Society; and participated in the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Foundation (HOBY) Boys’ State Convention.
A member of JROTC, he has achieved executive officer, member of drill, PT, color guard, marksmanship, archery and JLAB Quiz Teams; received the Super Cadet Award and Association of the U.S. Army Achievement Award. He has participated in several JROTC events, including winterfest carnival, Carthage parade and the 5K SLAM Run.
Mr. Decker was a member of the varsity soccer, junior varsity soccer and varsity lacrosse teams. In soccer, where he served as team captain, he earned Frontier League All Star Honorable Mention; and in lacrosse, participating as starting goalie, he served as team captain and earned Second Team Frontier League.
He has served as Student Government president, Whiz Quiz team captain, class treasurer and treasurer of math club and Spanish Club; was a member of IMPETUS engineering club, key club, KBLA club, film club and Sustainability Corps.
He was a cub scout, boy scout, eagle scout and senior patrol leader; organized a county-wide eagle scout flag collection and retirement ceremony; and helped create a scout campsite and participated in trail preservations and cleanups. He works as a waiter/server at “The Coal Docks,” Cape Vincent.
Mr. Decker plans to attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, on a Space Force ROTC scholarship to major in electrical engineering.
