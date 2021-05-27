CARTHAGE — The 2021 class leaders of Carthage Central School are Brian Scott Williams Jr., valedictorian; and Eric Jiang, salutatorian.
Mr. Williams, son of Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Brian Jr. and Remedios Williams, Felts Mills, has an academic average of 99.42. He was named a National Merit Finalist and AP Scholar with Distinction; is a member of National Honor Society, serving as chapter president; was named to the high honor roll; and represented Carthage at the HOBY Leadership Conference.
He has been involved in student government, serving as secretary and vice-president; is a member of Science Olympiad, with his team taking an eighth place regional medal for its Circuit Lab participation; was a past member of Key Club; and assisted in blood drives with the National Honor Society.
Mr. Williams plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology to major in computer science.
Mr. Jiang, son of Han Jiang and Yu Wu, Black River, has an academic average of 98.445. An active member of JROTC, he led the Army Junior ROTC Comet Battalion as commander overseeing activities of 160 students; served as command sergeant major last year; is a member of the JROTC Ceremonial Color Guard, JROTC Drill Team, JROTC Physical Training team, JROTC Marksmanship Team, JROTC JLAB Academic Team and JROTC Service Learning Team. In addition, he led the color guard in several ceremonial, sporting and parade events throughout the community. In 2020, he led his platoon in a drill competition in Buffalo, where it took third place; and as squad leader in 2019, it took first place for Armed Squad Element.
Academic honors received include Academic Achievement and Excellence, high honor roll, Elks’ Student of the Month; and membership in National Honor Society.
Mr. Jiang has participated in four years of Math League competitions, ranking third among students for two years; is a member of the varsity swim team; and has assisted the 2019 Freshman Kickoff Day and Black River carnival and volunteered at the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library, Black River, for five years.
He plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in engineering.
