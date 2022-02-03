CARTHAGE — What’s happening at Carthage Central School District? The public will have the opportunity to learn just that as the district presents a webinar via Zoom tonight.
Developed by Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo and Business Administrator Tracy A. Strock, the State of the District was presented to the board of education in December.
Mrs. Premo said the address has been prepared for board members for the past several years, “to ensure they have a good understanding of the district’s financial status, funding sources and needs as we prepare for the upcoming budget.”
Since the board has found the presentation helpful and the superintendent has seen the interest from the public as she has presented virtual parent forums over the past year, she felt the State of the District presentation would be appreciated presented to the public online.
“We may have 10 or 12 parents at in-person meetings but I have seen 100 or more logged on to virtual forums,” Mrs. Premo said.
The State of the District tells of the district’s priorities and how they are being achieved, how stimulus funding was spent, what state aid the district should receive, the district outlook and long-term fiscal planning.
“In addition, this is a good way to showcase the many positive things that are happening throughout the district,” Mrs. Premo said.
The superintendent said that utilizing the district’s stimulus funding for the past two years provided class-specific school supplies to all students. In addition, it is projected that for the fourth straight year there will be a 0% tax levy increase for the upcoming budget.
“Members of the community will hear updates on the district’s Strategic Plan, an overview of the district’s finances, updates on the capital project as well as a review of many of our district successes,” Mrs. Premo said. “The webinar will be live with an opportunity for questions at the end. We will also record the webinar and load it to the district website for later viewing.”
The State of the District address will be aired at 6:30 p.m. The link to the webinar is zoom.us/j/95774564338.
