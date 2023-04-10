Carthage library offering free computer classes for seniors

Graduates from Computer Basics for Seniors, held in September at Carthage Free Library were, from left, Ron Sixberry, Joan Caldwell, Marcia Blunden, Joanne Sanders, Sarah Simon, Joanne Lackey, Paulette Bray, Jane Hooper, Joyce Deem, Beulah Cramer, Sue Brownell, Marilyn Mallette and Angela Aiello. Photo provided

CARTHAGE — Seniors ages 60 or older may learn a variety of useful computer skills by enrolling in one of two free workshops offered through Senior Planet from AARP, at Carthage Free Library, 412 Budd St. In April and May, seniors may take advantage of one of two five-week workshops on the use of ipads and digital photos.

To sign up for either of these classes, call the library at 315-493-2620 or email: carlib@ncls.org.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.