CARTHAGE — Seniors ages 60 or older may learn a variety of useful computer skills by enrolling in one of two free workshops offered through Senior Planet from AARP, at Carthage Free Library, 412 Budd St. In April and May, seniors may take advantage of one of two five-week workshops on the use of ipads and digital photos.
To sign up for either of these classes, call the library at 315-493-2620 or email: carlib@ncls.org.
— iPad Essentials, starting Tuesday April 18
4 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 18
This 5-week course covers the essentials of how to use the Apple iPad, how to navigate the internet, and how to send and receive email.
Prerequisites: A gmail address and an Apple ID. This course is best suited for people who have had some experience using the internet on any device. For help setting up a gmail address, visit the library during normal business hours or arrive 30 minutes early to the first class.
— Free Your Photos, starting, Tuesday, May 23
4 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 22
Participants should come to this course with digital photos to back up, share and print. The session will use Google Photos, a Cloud-based platform to organize and access pictures across devices along with websites for printing and making the most of pictures by turning them into scrapbooks, calendars and other items. This course is ideal for anyone who has already taken Smartphone Photography.
Prerequisites: A Gmail address. This course is best suited for people who have had some experience using the internet on any device. For help setting up a Gmail address, visit the library during normal business hours or arrive 30 minutes early to the first class.
Contact Christina Bamberg, interim library director, with questions by calling 315-493-2620 or by email: mailto:CarLib@ncls.org.
More events, programming, and activities can be found on the library’s website, carthagefreelibrary.org or find Carthage Free Library on Facebook @Carthage Free Library.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.