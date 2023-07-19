Carthage grad awarded prestigious fellowships

GENESEO — A Carthage resident has been awarded prestigious fellowships.
Abdul Sanderson, SUNY Geneseo class of 2020, has been awarded both a 2023 Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Fellowship and a 2023–24 Fulbright US Student award for Kyrgyzstan. He graduated with a double major in economics and international relations with a concentration in global political economy.
Sanderson will spend the next year living in a Kyrgyz community and teaching in a university as an English teaching assistant.
“The Rangel Fellowship, funded by the US Department of State and administered by Howard University, supports individuals who want to pursue careers in the US Foreign Service,” states a press release from the college. “Selected from nearly 900 candidates, Sanderson will receive up to $84,000 to complete a two-year master’s degree studying international affairs or economics after his Fulbright year. He will also undertake a Congressional internship, a US Embassy or Consulate internship, mentoring and professional development activities before he begins a five-year placement as a Foreign Service Officer.”
“What Abdul has accomplished this year is extraordinary,” Michael Mills, director of national fellowships and scholarships, said in a statement. “These awards are fiercely sought after by applicants from the finest schools in the nation, and for him to win both in the same year is largely unprecedented. He is a remarkable example of the incredibly talented and dedicated alumni the College produces who go on to become leaders not only in the U.S. but across the world.”
“I feel elated, grateful and honored to have received both awards,” Sanderson said. “Each program provided their own challenges during the application process and it has been a great source of pride to me, my family and mentors to have succeeded. I look forward to taking full advantage of the opportunities the two programs offer in further developing myself personally, academically and professionally.”
Sanderson was born in Ethiopia and was adopted at age 7 by Nancy Sanderson of Carthage.
“I am extremely proud of my son,” his mother said. “The Fulbright is a an accomplishment. One that is unparalleled in the scope of my connections and experience. I am sure he will make the most of this adventure, and I am extremely excited to hear about it. He just found out where exactly he will be going next year. I am one extremely proud mom.”
Sanderson said he hopes to work with students and his host community to foster mutual cultural exchange.
“I plan to fully make use of this opportunity to learn about and experience the Kyrgyz culture including continuing my Russian and Kyrgyz language studies,” he said.
He said he has wanted to join the U.S. Department of State Foreign Service since age 16.
“My interest grew from meeting exchange students from around the world who were engaging in citizen diplomacy through interactions with their host communities,” he said. “Combined with my fascination with history, languages, cultures, geography and current events, it was a natural step towards a career in diplomacy. I hope that my success is an inspiration to other students and alumni, no matter their background. People of color especially have a place in study abroad and international programs, and our perspectives are vital to building a holistic picture of American culture.”
Ideally, Sanderson would like to represent the United States in diplomacy as a Foreign Service Officer, particularly specializing in the fields of economics, trade and REECA — Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
“I am excited for the numerous experiences available working for the Department of State and I look forward to growing and improving U.S.-global relations,” he said.
Sanderson is the first Geneseo student or alumni to win a Rangel award. Last year, he was an alternate finalist for the Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Graduate Fellowship Program. He also won a 2020 Critical Language Scholarship to Kyrgyzstan to continue the Russian studies he began at Geneseo, but the program was changed to remote due to the pandemic.
Sanderson is the third awardee of the seven semifinalists so far in this year’s Fulbright competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.