Carthage grad awarded prestigious fellowships

Sanderson

GENESEO — A Carthage resident has been awarded prestigious fellowships.

Abdul Sanderson, SUNY Geneseo class of 2020, has been awarded both a 2023 Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Fellowship and a 2023–24 Fulbright US Student award for Kyrgyzstan. He graduated with a double major in economics and international relations with a concentration in global political economy.

