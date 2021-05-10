CARTHAGE — The public budget hearing for the Carthage Central School District will be held in the Carthage High School auditorium at 6 p.m. tonight. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual link will also be available on the district webpage at www.carthagecsd.org. The link will be live at 6 p.m.
District residents in the village will be asked on May 18 to approve the $65,752,853 budget for the 2021-22 school year, along with the library proposition and two Board of Education seats.
The tentative budget holds a 1.89% increase from the adopted budget from the 2020-21 school year. The tax levy will remain stable again this year with a 0% change as compared to last year and the three previous years.
“Student needs and staffing concerns were the main priority when setting this budget, especially as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” states a newsletter sent to district residents. “The district will pay cash for buses rather than borrowing funds, resulting in a tremendous long term savings. The district plans on purchasing 15 full-size buses, one small handicap bus, and one Explorer.”
Work on Phase II of $34.5 million capital project that was voter approved in May 2019 will begin along with a $100,000 capital outlay project to focus on the columns under the high school.
“The district recognizes that the past year has been a challenge for families and members of our community,” Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo said in a letter to district residents. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented time for all. The district is proud to present a sound budget to the community members that supports programs and staffing to directly impact the success of our students without increasing the local tax burden. Responsible fiscal planning remains a priority and annual goal for both the Board of Education and the administrative team at Carthage. The proposed budget uses $6.1 million of the unassigned fund balance to allow the district to reduce the burden placed on the local taxpayer and to ultimately keep the tax levy flat. This will be the fourth year in a row that the District has maintained a 0% increase to our tax levy.”
Under Proposition No. 2, voters are asked to approve funding for two public libraries within the school district — $140,000 for Carthage Free Library and $98,500 for the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library in Black River.
In New York state, libraries have no taxing authority and rely upon the school district to collect taxes on their behalf each year.
“Our local libraries provide many quality resources and programs for the children and adults within the District. The District continues to support our local libraries and the partnerships that truly enhance our community,” Mrs. Premo said.
Both libraries provide summer reading programs and school break activities for children along with community activities throughout the year. The Carthage library has provided outreach programs on cooking and computer usage as well as being a venue for classes for those seeking high school equivalency diplomas.
Two current Board of Education members — Garry Schwartz and Anne Rohr — will run unopposed to retain their seats for a term of three years.
To review specific budget information for Carthage’s 2021-22 proposed budget, call the District Office for paper copies of all budget development documents or go to www.carthagecsd.org to access district budget development link. Budget books are also available for viewing at all school buildings and public libraries.
The annual vote will be held in-person at the Carthage High School Library from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. Masks and social distancing are required. Absentee ballots are available to qualified individuals. Contact the District Clerk at 315-493-5120 or email koconnor@carthagecsd.org for an application. All absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. May 18.
