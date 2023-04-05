Chelsea Hayden, left, auditor at Carthage Savings Bank, donated $250 to Literacy of Northern New York, which was accepted by LNNY Executive Director M. Cecilia Brock. Carthage Savings Bank matched Ms. Hayden’s donation with a $250 donation to LNNY. Literacy of Northern New York provides free, one-to-one tutoring to adults who need help with reading, writing and English as a New Language. The nonprofit agency also provides English as a New Language classes twice a week in Watertown and Fort Drum. LNNY is a United Way of Northern NY partner agency. Submitted photo
