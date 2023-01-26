Carthage school board honors December Students of the Month

CARTHAGE — Each month the Carthage Central School District Board of Education honors a student from each building in recognition of their good character.
For the month of December, Lacey Turck, Black River Elementary; Makayla Fahsel, West Carthage Elementary; Braedon Foy, Carthage Elementary; Ryleigh Kraeger, Carthage Middle School; Elena Kyung, Carthage High School, and Nicholas Nicklaw the November middle school recipient were recognized.
According to their nominations:
Lacey, a first grader, is kind, outgoing, a leader, a friend to all, helpful, empathetic, inclusive, hardworking, a model student and has a positive attitude.
Braedon, a third grader, goes above and beyond to make others feel happy about themselves, finds joy in giving other compliments and seeing smiles on their faces, keeps the classroom clean and is a model student.
Makayla, a first grader, is very kind, respectful, willing to help others, has a contagious smile, positive attitude is encouraging with kind words and genuine friendship.
Ryleigh, Team 5B, is charismatic, academic, friendly, a wonderful peer to all classmates, goes above and beyond to befriend others, makes people feel great, is silly yet studious, a conscientious student.
Elena, a sophomore, does exceptionally well in class as well as on the Step Team and Multicultural Club, Shantelle Williams said, is a leader, inclusive, patient and kind. Kelly Bertram aggreed, Elena is a wonderful student with exceptional grades, is a warm caring young lady; is friendly and kind.
During the Board of Education meeting each student’s nomination was read and they are presented with a certificate.
