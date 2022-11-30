CARTHAGE — Each month the Carthage Central School District Board of Education honors a student from each building in recognition of their good character.
For the month of November Alma Bautista, Black River Elementary; Mariyah Fuller, West Carthage Elementary; Audrina Pascual, Carthage Elementary; Nicholas Nicklaw, Carthage Middle School; and Alex Reinsburrow, Carthage High School, were recognized.
According to their nominations:
Alma, a kindergartner, is a great student who works hard and sets a quiet example; is selfless, caring and hardworking; has a big heart, is a friend to all and is helpful.
Audrina, a second grader, is polite, outgoing, selfless, caring and hardworking; is a great role model; smart and kind.
Mariyah, a fourth grader, is modest, grateful, hardworking and kind-hearted; has an upbeat and positive attitude; is a role model, encouraging, inclusive and giving.
Nicholas, a member of 5A Team, is a hard worker, an active participant in class, respectful, a great friend, kind, thoughtful and a great role model.
Alex is an upstanding student and caring young man. In Army JROTC, he has been a leader and was promoted to cadet captain and assigned as a company commander; is a star performer on the JROTC physical fitness team and was one of the top cadets at summer camp. He is an “A” student in the top 15% of his class while volunteering in service projects and working part time. He is trustworthy, responsible and dependable.
During the Board of Education meeting each student’s nomination is read and they are presented with a certificate.
