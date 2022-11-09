CARTHAGE — Each month the Carthage Central School District Board of Education honors a student from each building in recognition of their good character.
For the month of October, Trey (Do Hyun) Hodges, Black River Elementary; Samuel Storms, West Carthage Elementary; Maddox Gleason, Carthage Elementary; Jada Zehr, Carthage Middle School; and Joshua Bigelow, Carthage High School, were recognized.
According to their nominations:
■ Trey, a pre-kindergarten student, is a sweet, happy little boy; tries his best at all times; is a great friend in the classroom; follows directions; is helpful; awesome at building and trying new things even if it is out of his comfort zone; serves as a great role model for his classmates.
■ Maddox, first grade, comes to school every day ready to learn with a smile and sense of humor; forth his best effort; is a kind friend; role model to his classmates.
■ Samuel, a third grader, is modest, grateful, hardworking and kind-hearted; has a positive attitude; is ready to do his best; puts forth hard work; is encouraging to classmates; is a role model; is eager to help others.
■ Jada, an eighth grader, was nominated by the special areas team that said she is an outstanding student in physical education, art and music; excels in academic courses; is a gifted athlete who participates in both basketball and softball; is National Junior Honor Society president, a student leader in the Wellness Club; has a great work ethic; helps her elderly neighbor.
■ Joshua was nominated by Mary Anne Bailey who said she had also taught his parents who installed the qualities of respect, conscientiousness and kindness in him. Josh a student-athlete maintained a 90% average and is pursuing a certificate in Auto Body at the Bohlen Technical Center. Jason Coffman head varsity football coach said Josh, who is team captain, is a wonderful young man, thoughtful, compassionate, hardworking and is an excellent “leader by example.”
During the October Board of Education meeting each student’s nomination was read and they are presented with certificates.
