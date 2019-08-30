CARTHAGE — When school opens in September, there will be some new administrators in the Carthage Central School District.
Upon the retirement of Richard P. Weber, Hope Foy left her position as Carthage Middle School assistant principal and became principal at Carthage Elementary. Heather Neville was an intern assistant principal at the middle school for the second half of the school year.
Chelsea Nohle and Dana Vendetti have taken on the middle school assistant principal positions. Ms. Vendetti will also become head of the fine arts department.
Prior to moving to Carthage Middle School, Mrs. Nohle spent the past 10 years working at Sackets Harbor Central School.
“Although I taught at a variety of grade levels, the majority of my career was spent as a middle school English language arts teacher,” said Mrs. Nohle. “Last year, I also completed my administrative internship at Sackets Harbor. I recently earned my Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education (CAS) in Educational Administration from SUNY Oswego and am excited to grow professionally and become an active member of the Carthage team!”
In her new position, Mrs. Nohle hopes to continue to be able to advocate for the needs of all students.
“I am excited to be surrounded by such a positive and supportive team here at Carthage Middle School,” she said. “I think that I bring a lot of enthusiasm and experience to my new position. I am very familiar with the unique needs of Middle School students and I enjoy working with this age group. I am looking forward to working together with the faculty, students, and families this year to provide the best educational experience possible for all of our students.”
Mrs. Nohle and her husband have three children, ages 12, 11 and 5, and a pet dog, Max.
“I love watching my children play sports — soccer, skiing, lacrosse and baseball,” she said. “In my free time, I enjoy running with my friends and reading.”
Ms. Vendetti, who obtained her master’s degree in literacy education and bachelor’s degree in adolescent education from SUNY Oswego, was an assistant principal at Pine Grove Middle School in East Syracuse for the past year. During the previous school year, she was vice principal at Corcoran High School in Syracuse and prior to that vice principal at Clary Middle School in Syracuse.
Before going into administration, Ms. Vendetti was an English teacher for middle and high schools in Syracuse.
“I have a variety of experience in many different areas within education; most recently, bringing my leadership experience from a large urban community,” said Ms. Vendetti. “I hope to bring support as well as new ideas to help build on the Carthage vision and mission for its students.”
Joseph S. Sedita retired last year as Black River Elementary principal and Karen Denny and Karen Jamieson temporarily took over the duties.
Jared Plantz has been named principal.
Mr. Plantz completed his undergraduate degree at SUNY Brockport, his master’s degree at SUNY Potsdam, and my Certificate of Advanced Studies in Educational Administration from SUNY Oswego.
Last year during his administrative internship at Alexandria Central School, he was dean of students and athletic coordinator. In addition, he was a soccer and basketball coach at the modified, junior varsity and varsity levels. For the previous 12 years, he taught fourth, fifth and sixth grades.
“I want to help foster a warm, inviting, safe and fun learning environment at Black River Elementary,” said Mr. Plantz. “I want our students to be excited to come to school here. I am looking forward to supporting the teachers and support staff at Black River, so that we can deliver high-quality instruction to our students. Forging positive relationships with staff and students is paramount and I will seek to do this immediately.”
Mr. Plantz and his wife, Shannon, have five children. Mrs. Plantz is a stay-at-home mother, caring for their two youngest children, Hudson, 3, and Harper, 4 months. Their son, Heath will be attending kindergarten this fall. Owen is entering eighth grade and Mckenna will be a high school junior this year.
“I enjoy spending time with my family, playing golf and watching basketball and football,” said Mr. Plantz. “I also enjoy playing basketball when I find time to do so.”
Tracy Strock, who began her time in the district as a middle school assistant principal, took over the Grants and Projects Director position when Marilyn Bish left. Ms. Strock will now be the business administrator.
“For the short term we won’t be filling the Grants and Projects Director position,” said Peter J. Turner, superintendent of schools. “Grants are beginning to dry up and the salary came from grants. We want to assess future grant opportunities before filling job. Tracy Strock will still be able to oversee the grants in her new position.”
