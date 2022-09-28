CARTHAGE — Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch? Carthage Central School District students will be able to receive one free meal each school day for the 2022-23 school year.
According to the board’s minutes, at the recommendation of superintendent of schools Jennifer L. Premo, the Board of Education at its Sept. 12 meeting unanimously agreed to assist with breakfast and lunch costs for students from the school lunch fund balance.
Families were informed that as of Oct. 3, all students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12 will have access to free lunch each school day.
The email sent to parents and guardians thanked the families who completed the free and reduced lunch application.
“This data is crucial in terms of supporting our eligibility for many programs,” stated the email. “As a district, we will continue to lobby with our local, state and federal governments to advocate for this type of funding to return. In the meantime, for this school year only, the district has prioritized funds to allow for free lunch for all students. Providing healthy, nutritious food for our students is a critical way to support their development.”
Mrs. Premo said she made the recommendation as a way to continue the nationwide free meals program provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the pandemic.
“In our district we noted increased participation in our school breakfast and lunch program during that time,” Mrs. Premo said. “Our students greatly benefited from access to healthy breakfast and lunch each day. Now that our school year is underway we are noticing the strain that paying for breakfast and lunch has put on our families. We want our students to be able to eat, without worry of cost, which prompted us to think differently here at Carthage.”
The superintendent explained that students who qualify for free and reduced lunch still receive that benefit through the National School Lunch Program — USDA Foods in Schools.
“To support the students who do not qualify for that benefit, the district prioritized funding through use of the Federal Stimulus Monies to provide universal free lunch,” Mrs. Premo said. “The district believes very strongly in the importance of providing nutritious meals for all of our students. We are going to continue to advocate for the federal funding to return. We will also continue to search for other funding opportunities in subsequent years with the hope that we can continue provide assistance to families in this manner.”
