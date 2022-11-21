CARTHAGE — Due to ongoing issues with snow removal and limited accessibility on several roads across the Carthage Central School District, all schools will be closed Tuesday.
Since there is no scheduled school Wednesday to Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday, school will resume Monday.
