Carthage administrators hold State of the District

CARTHAGE — Carthage Central School District Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo and Assistant Superintendent for Business Lisa K. Smith recently presented the third annual State of the District which is available online at www.parentsquare.com/feeds/17550885.

The report gives the highlights of the district, areas of focus and fiscal standings.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.