CARTHAGE — The Carthage Central High School auditorium was filled with laughter, singing, clapping, barking and complete silence as Jared C. Campbell led the children in song and shared anti-bullying messages Thursday morning.
The school district used a $2,500 Safe Schools Endeavor Grant through the Northern New York Community Foundation to fund “Superhero Anti-bullying,” a program that focuses on overcoming obstacles, anti-bullying, respect, leadership and maintaining a positive outlook on life.
The award-winning singer/songwriter from Binghamton travels the country spreading his message using original songs, humor and personal stories.
In his first session with 700 kindergarten through second grade students, he opened with a song, “Love Like a Dog,” as photos of dogs were projected on the screen behind him. He told the children that when you show kindness, you transform into “a real-life superhero.”
As the children sang along to the lyrics of “The Superhero Song,” he explained it takes three things to be a superhero — showing respect, playing it safe by following the teachers’ instructions and looking out for each other.
Mr. Campbell said to be a superhero, you must do the right things every day.
He gave some scenarios of situations children might encounter and asked them what choices they would make.
With the last song, “No Bullies Allowed,” he invited all the students to be members of a club in which no bullies were allowed and encouraged the children to build people up, not put them down.
West Carthage Elementary first grader Juliana E. Brennan, said she had heard the songs on a video prior to the assembly and “loved it.” She said her favorite song was “No Bullies Allowed,” adding “bullies are bad.”
Kayla I. Mazariego, Black River Elementary kindergartner said it was “the best concert ever.”
“I liked everything,” she said, noting she learned it was important to be kind.
Mr. Campbell said the next show for third and fourth grade students would be “totally different.”
He said he would talk about making history.
“It’s a crazy time,” he said, noting he would talk to the students about being themselves, never giving up, and learning to be leaders.
According to his website, Mr. Campbell’s “main focus is allowing his music to impact the lives of his listeners by experiencing joy, finding comfort through pain, and looking past obstacles towards living a better life.”
In addition to the two school assemblies, families in the Carthage Central School District will have an opportunity to view a virtual family show at 4:30 p.m. Sunday through Parent Square. The program will be recorded so families may also watch it through the school site at a later time.
According to Mr. Campbell, the family concert, shown live from his studio, will feature aspects of each of the school performances and last for about an hour.
To learn more about Mr. Campbell and his mission, visit his website at jaredcampbell.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.