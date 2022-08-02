LOWVILLE — A pair of French settlers had their own Lewis and Clark expedition 200 years ago in the north country.
“The Lewis and Clark-type expedition that happened in our own backyard is incredibly fascinating to me and I wanted to share that with the rest of the community,” said Castorland Village Trustee Heidi Lehmann, who organized a Castorland Journal presentation with John A. Gallucci last week.
Mr. Gallucci, professor of French at Colgate University in Hamilton, Madison County, was raised in upstate New York and translated an 18th century journal from French to English. He was thrilled about learning of “this connection in my own backyard and opening a window to learn more about American history.”
The Lowville Academy and Central School history department and the Friends of the Black River hosted “The Castorland Journal: An Account of the Exploration and Settlement of Northern New York State by French Emigres in the Years 1973-1797” in the school auditorium.
The Thursday event was free, coinciding with the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce’s RiverFest 2022, “so community members could enjoy a historical evening of the Black River before they paddle down on Saturday,” Ms. Lehmann said.
Although the journal is quite large, Mr. Gallucci, “had a blast translating it.”
Mr. Gallucci lived and studied in France and believes the Castorland Journal is an “important thing to bring to the public.”
Ms. Lehmann first spoke to spectators at the presentation about discovering the journal in March 2020 and finished by introducing Mr. Gallucci.
“I am delighted to see local people interested in local history,” Mr. Gallucci said, seeing the crowd was larger than expected.
In 1793, Pierre Pharoux and Simon Desjardins were sent from France to the United States to explore French land in what are now Lewis and Jefferson counties. As they traversed the area, they documented what they experienced, including the environment and Indigenous tribes.
The journal’s “words are so descriptive it almost makes you feel like you’re there,” said Katie H. Malinowski, director of the Tug Hill Commission, which helped to facilitate the presentation.
The two aristocratic Frenchmen had a description and map from the Compagnie de New York of the tract that turned out to be completely flawed, ultimately leading to the failure of the tract.
Other tragedies ensued, including the drowning of Pharoux in the Black River.
The story through the journal gives readers “a beautiful new perspective on this place you’ve lived and worked in for decades,” Ms. Malinowski said.
“My favorite part of the entries were the descriptions of nature and although very sad, the passage where Pharoux drowns was incredible,” Mr. Gallucci said. “It was important to get across the restrained emotion of people after hearing of the death.”
The presentation drew numerous questions. About 60 people attended in person and remarks were posted online from the 24 virtual audience members.
