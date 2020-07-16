Cayuga Community College announces plans for fall semester

AUBURN - Cayuga Community College will continue to prioritize students’ health and safety by offering most courses in a distance learning format for the fall 2020 semester.
As part of Cayuga’s plan to safely resume on-campus operations, at least 85% of the college’s fall courses will be offered in a remote format requiring no physical presence on campus. Cayuga’s reopening plan, which has been approved by the State University of New York (SUNY), was designed based on guidance from local, state and SUNY leaders.
Offering most courses remotely allows students to continue their academic pathway in a safe environment while still enjoying access to support services and other essential resources, said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant.
“While we miss seeing our students on our campuses, this was not a difficult decision. Above all, we want our students to be healthy and safe, and the best way we can help is to allow them to work and learn from the safety of their homes,” said Dr. Durant. “Our students demonstrated their resiliency and ability to adapt this spring when they successfully shifted to a remote course format in the middle of a semester. We have no doubt they will continue succeeding in the fall, and that we will continue providing a high-quality education experience.”
As part of its reopening plan, Cayuga has implemented mandatory health practices to best protect its entire campus community. Campuses in Auburn and Fulton are limited to a single point of entry and exit, and all people entering campus are screened and will have their temperature recorded with a non-contact thermometer.
Facial coverings are required on-campus, and disposable masks will be available at the campus entrance for those who arrive without a facial covering. The college also enacted social distancing measures for classes and offices, installed plexiglass barriers in offices, posted hygiene and respiratory etiquette information, closed recreational areas, and instituted enhanced sanitation measures.
Certain courses that feature elements of hands-on learning, such as nursing courses or science labs, may meet in-person as needed. These courses, however, will meet remotely as often as possible. Appropriate social distancing measures and personal protective equipment will be used in these courses.
Student support services such as tutoring and advisement will be offered remotely and in-person, with appropriate safety measures being observed for in-person services. Student Life activities will primarily be offered online. Fall athletic programs have been suspended.
The reopening plan may be altered based on additional information and guidance from state and SUNY leaders. Cayuga leaders will continually evaluate the safety of on-campus operations, and have developed contingency plans if all college operations must move off-campus.
Cayuga’s fall semester begins on Aug. 31. The college’s entire reopening plan can be found at https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/coronavirus/.
