Cayuga Community College campuses safely reopen for students, prospective students

AUBURN — With extensive health and safety protocols implemented at all college facilities, Cayuga Community College announced that students and prospective students can return to campuses in Auburn and Fulton.
As part of the next stage in Cayuga’s reopening plan, students and prospective students who adhere to the college’s health measures can access in-person support services on both campuses. Prospective students can meet with representatives from the Office of Admissions to learn more about Cayuga, tour campus and apply for admission ahead of the fall semester.
Reopening both campuses to students and prospective students does not alter Cayuga’s plan for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 31. Most fall semester courses will be offered in a distance learning environment, and all support services will also be available by phone, email or online. Both campuses remain restricted to the general public.
Cayuga will rely on guidance from local, state and SUNY officials to make informed decisions addressing campus access and the health of the college community, said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant.
“We’re excited to have our students back on campus as our college community prepares for the fall semester. While most courses will be online, students and prospective students who follow our health and safety measures can now access in-person support services that will help prepare them for the start of the semester,” said Dr. Durant. “It is imperative that our staff, faculty and students adhere to these health and safety protocols to best protect themselves and our college community.”
Cayuga previously instituted health and safety measures at both campuses, including mandatory facial coverings and health screenings. These and other protocols have been shared with students, who must follow the health guidelines to access either campus.
Cayuga’s mandatory on-campus safety measures include:
• All campus visitors must use the designated single points of entry and exit. On the Auburn Campus, visitors and employees must use the Franklin Street entrance; at the Fulton Campus, the designated entry and exit is the main entrance opposite State Route 481.
• All campus visitors and employees will be screened for recent health and travel history and have their temperature taken with a no-contact thermometer.
• Responsible social distancing of 6 feet whenever possible. Signs and arrows are posted around both campuses to encourage social distancing.
• Practice responsible respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene.
• Facial coverings are required. Disposable masks are available upon arriving at either campus. Masks are also available at College Public Safety Offices.
Along with adhering to the health measures, students must bring their college identification card or a valid form of photo identification to enter campus. Prospective students do not need to contact the college before visiting campus, but must also have a photo identification.
If necessary, students and prospective students are allowed to bring one guest on-campus for meetings with college staff.
For more information on Cayuga’s reopening plan, visit https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/coronavirus/index.html.
