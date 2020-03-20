Cayuga Community College cancels 2020 commencement; all staff working remotely

AUBURN - Cayuga Community College has successfully transitioned most courses and student support services to a distance learning format, ensuring students can continue their academic path in a healthy environment as the area responds to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
To further ensure the health and safety of students and staff, almost all college staff will work remotely, effective March 20. This system allows for the continued delivery of student support services and online instruction, and will be in place until further notice.
Along with the transitions for students and staff, Cayuga has suspended operations at its childcare center and cancelled the college’s 2020 commencement ceremony. Graduating students who earned their degree in December 2019, January 2020, May 2020 or the summer of 2020 will be invited to participate in the next Cayuga commencement.
“We know commencement is an important moment for our students, so it saddens our community to have to cancel this year’s ceremony. However, to ensure the health of our students, their families and our staff, cancelling is the best way to keep everyone safe,” said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant. “We will extend an invitation to all students scheduled to graduate in the 2020 ceremony that they are welcome to join us at the next Commencement, where we can commemorate their achievements with the celebration they deserve.”
At this time, Cayuga’s campuses remain open but are only accessible to students and staff. Fewer people on both campuses will allow for greater social distancing to enhance student and staff safety. Cleaning standards across both campuses will continue at an increased level.
In Auburn, the campus library will become the service center for students. A limited number of library personnel, information technology and other college staff will be available to help students and connect them with expanded college resources such as tutoring and advisement that are now delivered remotely. The same services will be provided in a computer lab on the Fulton Campus.
The Auburn Campus library and the Fulton Campus computer lab will be open for students and staff from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and will be closed on the weekend. Remote library reference services will be available 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
