Cayuga faculty member tackles identity and gender roles in first novel

AUBURN - A Cayuga Community College faculty member is seeing her first novel hit bookshelves almost two decades after she penned the book’s final line.

“A Knit of Identity,” by Cayuga Writing and Tutorial Support Coordinator Chris Motto, tackles complex and relevant issues of gender identity and traditional gender roles in telling the story of a truck driver battling guilt and her trauma-ridden past. The novel was released this month by Regal House Publishing.

