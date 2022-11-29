Cayuga nursing program again named among best in New York state

AUBURN - Cayuga Community College’s Nursing program received its latest accolade this month when an organization of medical professionals named the college’s program among the best registered nurse programs in New York.

Consistently named a top program by different evaluators, Cayuga’s nursing program was honored by RegisteredNursing.org, an organization led by registered nurses who are committed to providing accurate information and resources to current and aspiring nurses.

