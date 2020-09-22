Cayuga nursing program named top ADN program in New York

AUBURN - An online organization dedicated to helping nurses and prospective nurses advance their careers has recognized Cayuga Community College’s nursing program as one of the top associate’s degree programs in the country.
Evaluating accreditation status, program offerings, pass rates for national exams and other criteria, RNcareers.org placed Cayuga’s nursing program as the best associate’s degree nursing program in New York and among the best in the country. The organization’s 2020 rankings listed more than 900 associate’s degree programs and more than 600 bachelor’s degree programs across the United States.
“Our nursing program is rigorous, and we have a strong record of graduating students who are committed to the field of nursing and providing exceptional care to their patients,” said Cayuga Director of Nursing Mary Driscoll. “We’re proud that nursing advocacy groups and organizations dedicated to making sure students and nurses have accurate information recognize the training and qualifications of graduates from our program.”
Comprised of nurse educators and practitioners, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses, RNcareers.org is dedicated to helping future and current nurses by providing program evaluations, career guides and other information. To compile their annual rankings, RNcareers.org collects data from state nursing boards, college nursing programs and federal entities, as well as National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) pass rates and accreditation information.
Program rankings are then determined based on accreditation status and the NCLEX pass rates for the past three years.
Cayuga’s graduates have consistently excelled on the NCLEX, with more than 96% passing the exam on their first attempt from 2017 through 2019. Cayuga graduates’ success rate surpasses the state average of 86% in 2018 and 2019 and the national average of 85% in 2018 and 86% in 2019, according to data from the New York State Office of Professions.
Cayuga’s nursing program offers a balanced curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge, laboratory experience and clinical practice. The program is fully accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
Along with offering a strong curriculum with an established track record of success, Cayuga’s nursing program also features agreements helping graduates enroll in bachelor’s degree programs after completing their degree at Cayuga. Most recently, Cayuga and Upstate University Hospital created a direct path, dual admission program helping students continue their education.
For more information about Cayuga’s nursing program, visit https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/health-sciences/nursing/index.html.
