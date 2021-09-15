Cayuga offering class on drone flights this fall

FULTON - A one-day class this fall at Cayuga Community College’s Fulton Campus will offer community members an opportunity to explore the uses of drones and practice flying the popular aircraft systems.
The class, Introduction to Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, will explore the history of drones, how they operate, and their possible uses. Enrollees will also have the opportunity to fly a drone as part of the class.
Designed to entertain and provide a solid foundation for anyone interested in further study of drones, the class will include basic rules that govern drone usage and how to select the right type of aircraft. Enrollees are not required to bring a drone to the class.
The class will be offered twice this fall in the Events Center at Cayuga’s Fulton Campus, located at 11 River Glen Drive in Fulton. The first date is Saturday, Sept. 18, with a rain date of Sept. 25. The same class will be offered again on Saturday, Oct. 16, with a rain date of Oct. 23. Both classes will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Anyone interested in enrolling should contact Emily Cameron, Cayuga’s Assistant Director of Community Education and Workforce Development, at 315-294-8527 or at emily.cameron@cayuga-cc.edu. Enrollees must be at least 16 years of age.
Attendees will be required to follow Cayuga’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including mandatory facial coverings and social distancing. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for any in-person class starting on or after September 27, including the October 16 Introduction to Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems class.
For more information about Cayuga Community College, visit www.cayuga-cc.edu.
