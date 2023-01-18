Cayuga program training alcohol and substance abuse counselors now accepting registrations

In December, the first cohort of students completed the Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor 350-Hour program at Cayuga Community College. From left are: Jason Meyers, course instructor Dr. Ednita Wright, Nydia Colon, Emily Vannais-Jackson, Drew Armbruster, Bryan Bush, Brad Salmon and Timothy Donovan.

AUBURN - Cayuga Community College is welcoming registrations for an emerging community-focused program training counselors to help people overcome alcohol and substance abuse.

Cayuga’s inaugural cohort completed the required 350 hours of training in the Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor (CASAC) program in December, certifying their commitment to helping people in their communities. The program is designed to support those who are passionate about careers in chemical dependency counseling.

