AUBURN - One of Cayuga Community College’s newest programs is quickly becoming a popular option for students thanks to a combined emphasis on experiential learning and community involvement.

Now in its second academic year, the human services program at Cayuga has already exceeded enrollment projections, with students benefiting from rigorous classroom instruction and a growing field of internship possibilities. The program, which graduated its first student in 2022, prepares students to enter the workforce or to transfer to a four-year institution to continue their education.

