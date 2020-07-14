AUBURN — Cayuga Community College’s summer classes for children and teenagers have transitioned to an online platform this year to ensure the health and safety of all participants.
Offered through Cayuga’s Office of Community Education and Workforce Development, the College for Kids and Teens is now virtual, offering students fun, live online courses. Courses started this month and are available through Aug. 14, and are open to children ages 8-14.
The College for Kids and Teens is dedicated to helping students discover topics in a relaxed atmosphere. Each week offers up to 12 courses for students, with topics including creating own video game, computer programming, writing fiction, acrylics, studying reptiles and more.
Each class runs one week, starting on Mondays, with students meeting virtually each day at designated times. Courses are offered live, so students must be available to participate during the scheduled times. Registration one week in advance is recommended. For more information, cost details, or to register, visit www.cayuga-cc.edu/kidsandteens or call the Office of Community Education and Workforce Development at 315-294-8841.
