SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation will host two book reading and signing events at its center, 75 Main St.
At 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, local author Yvona Fast will do a poetry reading and book signing relating to her new book, “Loon Summer.”
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, James McVey will present a reading of his new book, “Loon Rangers.”
Ms. Fast’s lyrical book “Loon Summer” combines poetry and science with images of loons by the Loon Center’s own Dr. Nina Schoch to give readers a glimpse into the life of an Adirondack loon.
Mr. McVey’s fiction novel “Loon Rangers” tells an amusing and provocative story about how studying loons on Adirondack lakes turned an aimless drifter into a steadfast conservationist.
Ms. Fast’s poetry reading and book signing will take place during Saranac Lake’s First Friday event from 5 to 8 p.m.
First Friday is a night that encourages collaboration between retail shops, restaurants, art venues and local entertainment to bring residents, visitors and students together to showcase the vibrancy of downtown businesses and to create a welcoming community.
The Adirondack Loon Center will be open until 8 p.m. on First Fridays. “Loon Summer” and “Loon Rangers” are available for purchase at the Adirondack Loon Center.
