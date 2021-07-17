Central Square Central School District Board of Education meeting schedule

CENTRAL SQUARE - The following is the Central Square School District’s Board of Education meeting schedule for 2021-2022:
• 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Paul V. Moore High School
• 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23 (tax warrants) at Paul V. Moore High School
• 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Paul V. Moore High School
• 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Hastings-Mallory Elementary School
• 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Millard Hawk Elementary School
• 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Brewerton Elementary School
• 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 2022 at Central Square Middle School
• 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 2022 at Aura A. Cole Elementary School
• 6:30 p.m. March 7, 2022 at Paul V. Moore High School
• 6:30 p.m. April 4, 2022 at Paul V. Moore High School
• 6:30 p.m. April 25, 2022 (BOCES budget vote/regular meeting) at Paul V. Moore High School
• 6 p.m. May 9, 2022 (public hearing/regular meeting/meet the candidate) at Paul V. Moore High School
• 6:30 p.m. May 18, 2022 (meeting to certify vote) at Paul V. Moore High School
• 6 p.m. June 6, 2022 (retiree recognition) at Paul V. Moore High School
Special meetings and board of education budget work sessions can be scheduled by the board as needed.
Annual election and vote will be held on May 17, 2022.
