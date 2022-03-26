Central Square Central School District vote May 17

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Central School District will conduct its annual budget vote and Board of Education election on Tuesday, May 17. The district will have two polling locations, which will be located at the Central Square American Legion and the Constantia VFW.
District residents will vote this year on an annual operating budget, transportation proposition, capital project, library tax, and four Board of Education seats. One seat being the seat that was vacated in November 2021, which has one remaining year left of the term. The person who receives the fourth highest amount of votes will fill that seat.
Nominating petitions for Board of Education candidates are now available online through the Central Square Central School District website, www.cssd.org. Forms can also be picked up from the District Clerk, at the Paul V. Moore High School, located at 44 School Drive, Central Square. Enter at the main office and sign in.
Nominating petitions for candidates for the Board of Education must be filed with the District Clerk between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on or before the last day they are due, which is April 18, the office will be open until 5 p.m.
Each petition must be addressed to the District Clerk, Pearl Horn, and include the length of term of the office, the name and address of the candidate, and be signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the district, including the address of each district resident. The district offers a brochure to prospective candidates, providing information on the rights and responsibilities of a member of the Board of Education, also available on the district website. On May 17, 2022, voters will select four candidates to fill three-year terms on the Board of Education for the four open seats, including the one-year term open seat.
Voter registration is always available through the Board of Elections. If registered to vote in the general elections, people do not need to register separately for the school district budget vote.
The district will conduct voter registration at the Paul V. Moore High School, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Qualifications for voting in school elections are as follows:
1. 18 years of age
2. Resident of the school district for at least 30 days prior to vote
3. Citizen of the United States
4. Registered voter
Voters may register with the District Clerk up to five days prior to the annual election or with the Board of Elections up to ten days prior to the election. Personal identification and proof of residency must be provided at the time of registration.
Eligible Central Square Central School District residents who are registered voters can cast their votes by absentee ballot. An application may be obtained by contacting the District Clerk or by visiting the district website, www.cssd.org; however, it cannot be received before April 18.
