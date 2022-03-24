CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Central School District Clerk, Pearl Horn, will conduct voter registration at the District Office, located at the Paul V. Moore High School, 44 School Drive, Central Square, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Thursday, May 12 for the two election districts: Election District -1 – Central Square American Legion, 301 Fulton Avenue, Central Square; Election District -2 – Constantia VFW, 1560 State Route 49, Constantia.
Any person at least 18 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a registered voter, and a resident of the school district for 30 days preceding the date for voting is entitled to register and vote. Personal identification and proof of residency must be provided at the time of registration.
Voter registration is always available through the Board of Elections. If registered to vote in the general elections, people do not need to register separately for the school district budget vote.
If unsure of which election district to vote at, visit the website, www.cssd.org, under Information from the District Clerk or call Pearl Horn, District Clerk at 315-668-4220, ext. 70221.
