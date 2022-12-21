Central Square Central School District Wall of Distinction accepting nominations

CENTRAL SQUARE - Central Square Central School District Wall of Distinction nomination forms are now being accepted.
The deadline to hand in the nomination form for the 2022-2023 school year is January 27, 2023. Please return the nomination form to Pearl Horn in the Superintendent’s Office, 44 School Drive, Central Square, NY 13036, or if people need any clarification or have any questions, call her at 315-668-4220, ext. 70221 or email PHorn@cssdapps.org.
The Central Square School District Wall of Distinction was established (spring of 2015) for the purpose of recognizing and honoring graduates and staff members of Central Square School District. Each year, an advisory committee considers nominated graduates who have achieved a high level of prominence in their personal and/or professional lives and who have participated in extensive community service or volunteer activities for induction into the Wall of Distinction. This wall is separate from our Athletic and Fine Arts Walls of Distinction.
Each inductee has his/her picture and biography prominently displayed on the Wall of Distinction which is located at Paul V. Moore High School.
Go to https://www.cssd.org/domain/90 for more information, criteria, application, etc. Heather Stevens can also answer questions as needed (Heathercsq@gmail.com).
