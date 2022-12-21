Central Square Central School District Wall of Distinction accepting nominations

Pictured are previous inductees of the Central Square Central School District Wall of Distinction.

CENTRAL SQUARE - Central Square Central School District Wall of Distinction nomination forms are now being accepted.

The deadline to hand in the nomination form for the 2022-2023 school year is January 27, 2023. Please return the nomination form to Pearl Horn in the Superintendent’s Office, 44 School Drive, Central Square, NY 13036, or if people need any clarification or have any questions, call her at 315-668-4220, ext. 70221 or email PHorn@cssdapps.org.

