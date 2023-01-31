Central Square DECA Club promotes anti-bullying campaign ‘Dare to Care’

CENTRAL SQUARE - Paul V. Moore DECA members travelled to the Central Square Middle School on Nov. 18 to promote an anti-bullying campaign called “Dare to Care.”
The campaign targets middle-schoolers, aiming to educate on the many types of bullying and strategies that can be used to prevent bullying. The DECA students engaged the middle school students in activities such as an interactive Kahoot and the sharing of student bullying experiences.
The group discussion involved not only how bullying affects the person being bullied, but also the bystanders witnessing bullying. All students were encouraged to sign the “We DARE to CARE” banner demonstrating their commitment to stopping bullying in their community.
DECA students highlighted the many attributes that Central Square encourages, such as problem-solving, being an effective communicator, resolving conflicts, empathy, self-awareness, being accountable for your actions, ethics and being civic-minded.
DECA Inc., formerly Distribute Education Clubs of America, is a non-for-profit career and technical student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe (www.deca.og).
