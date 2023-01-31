Central Square DECA Club promotes anti-bullying campaign ‘Dare to Care’

Members of the Central Square DECA club.

CENTRAL SQUARE - Paul V. Moore DECA members travelled to the Central Square Middle School on Nov. 18 to promote an anti-bullying campaign called “Dare to Care.”

The campaign targets middle-schoolers, aiming to educate on the many types of bullying and strategies that can be used to prevent bullying. The DECA students engaged the middle school students in activities such as an interactive Kahoot and the sharing of student bullying experiences.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.