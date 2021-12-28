Central Square DECA students place at Region 9 competition

CENTRAL SQUARE - Students from the Paul V. Moore High School DECA chapter attended the Region 9 DECA competition on Saturday Dec. 11 at Solvay High School.
They competed against more than 180 students from around the CNY region. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
The following students placed top three in their respective events:
FIRST PLACE
Avery Miraglia - Principles of Business Management and Administration
George Currie - Principles of Finance
Finley Harwood - Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
Paul Bellucci - Quick Service Restaurant Management
Emma Bonk - Retail Merchandising
SECOND PLACE
Matthew Davis - Principles of Business Management and Administration
Shilynn Tsosie - Principles of Finance
Abigail Tetrault - Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
Kenzie Rumo - Business Services Marketing
Audrey Tetrault - Hotel and Lodging Management
Faith Farley - Human Resource Management
Arianna Smolnik - Restaurant and Food Services Management
Lauren Foland - Entrepreneurship Team
Sage Wolfe - Entrepreneurship Team
Matthew Bonk - Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team
Bradyn Chapman - Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team
Colin Kees - Travel and Tourism Marketing
Katie Kees - Travel and Tourism Marketing
THIRD PLACE
Maya Howard - Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
Caitlin Garvin - Principles of Marketing
Anna Wheeler - Food Marketing
Next, students will be attending the New York State Career Development Conference in Rochester on Wednesday, March 9 through Friday, March 11, 2022. Students who qualified at the regional competition move on and compete at the state level.
For more information on the Paul V. Moore High School DECA chapter or if someone would like to sponsor a student to attend the state conference, email the advisors, Michele Nelson (mnelson@cssdapps.org) or Carol Dristle (cdristle@cssdapps.org).
