Central Square School District releases BOE meeting schedule

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square School District Board of Education (BOE) has released its meeting schedule for the 2019-2020 school year.
All following meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Paul V. Moore High School (PVM): July 15, Aug. 5, Aug. 19 (tax warrants), Sept. 9, Sept. 23, Oct. 7, Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Nov. 18, Dec. 2, Dec. 16 (all in 2019), Jan. 6, Jan. 27, Feb. 10, Feb. 24, March 9, March 23, April 13, April 23 (BOCES budget vote), May 4, May 11 (public hearing and meet-the-candidate night), May 20 (possible meeting to certify the budget vote) and June 1 (all in 2020). The June 15 retiree recognition will take place at 6 p.m. at PVM High School.
The annual BOE elections and budget vote will take place May 19. Special meetings and BOE budget work sessions may be scheduled by the board as needed. Budget work sessions may be included in the second meeting of the month during February, March and April.
