CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square School District Board of Education (BOE) has released its meeting schedule for the 2022-2023 school year.
The following meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.: Aug. 8 at Paul V. Moore High School (PVM); Aug. 22 (tax warrants) at PVM; Sept. 12 at PVM; Oct. 11 at Aura A. Cole Elementary School; Nov. 7 at PVM; Dec. 5 at Hastings-Mallory Elementary School; Jan. 9 at Millard Hawk Elementary School; Feb. 6 at Brewerton Elementary School; March 6 at PVM; April 3 at Central Square Middle School; April 26 (BOCES budget vote and regular meeting) at PVM; May 8 (public hearing and regular meeting) at PVM; May 17 (meeting to certify vote) at PVM; and June 5 retiree recognition will take place at 6 p.m. at PVM.
