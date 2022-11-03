CENTRAL SQUARE - The stage is set and the actors are ready as the one-act festival at Central Square’s Paul V. Moore High School will hold three showings this week.
At 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 and at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 5 at the Paul V. Moore Drama Club will present a One Act Play Festival in the auditorium of the high school. Tickets are $5 per person (for school-aged and up) and are available at the door.
The one-act plays are “Our Place” by Terry Gabbard and “This Is A Test” by Stephen Gregg.
“Our Place” imagines different experiences along the banks of an isolated lake – perhaps in Oswego County. People fall in and out of love, learn to say goodbye, make solemn vows and try to have forced family fun. Note, there will be the brief use of strobe lights.
In “This Is A Test” Alan, a high school sophomore, is struggling (in reality and his imagination) with the pressures of high stakes testing. His teacher, Mrs. Williams, seems to have out for him – while ignoring the shenanigans of the rest of the class. He is befuddled by a Greek chorus, a golden child, plus too much caffeine and not enough sleep!
Veronica Guzman and Ethan Finke, seniors at Paul V. Moore, are the student directors and producers. They are being led by Heather Gullo (hgullo@cssdapps.org) and James Burton (jburton@cssdapps.org). Contact either of them via email with questions.
