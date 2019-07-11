CER fifth graders create solar system E-books

OSWEGO - Fifth-grade students at Charles E. Riley Elementary School became published E-book authors, following a small-group solar system research project.
Students worked together, under the guidance of teacher Mary Wilson, during their science classes to learn about specific components of the solar system, including details, pictures and other information about each of the planets. Following their research efforts, students worked together to create and record solar system E-books, available for their peers and supporters to listen to and view online through the school’s library page.
The E-books were made possible, thanks to assistance from library media specialist Molly Clark and with support of the rest of the fifth-grade team, including teachers Nestor Aviles and Pamela Hall.
