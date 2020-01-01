CER second-graders receive fun, cultural lesson

OSWEGO - Students in Mrs. Dafoe’s second-grade class at Charles E. Riley Elementary School (CER) were treated to a special guest presentation on India by Sayjel Patel, reading coach for The Reading League in the Oswego City School District. Students have been learning about the culture of India through the CKLA English Language Arts curriculum. The second-graders learned about India’s many languages and festivals, and took part in two Indian dances.
