OSWEGO - Charles E. Riley (CER) Elementary School student council members exhibited leadership in action as they were recently tasked with purchasing hundreds of toys to help ensure local children have a memorable holiday season.
The students’ shop-til-you-drop moment came with a fun math lesson: see who can get the closest to $300 without going over, including tax. The young leaders raced to the toy aisles of Walmart and selected gifts for a variety of ages, as they carefully calculated their totals.
The event was made possible with the generosity of Exeleon Generation employees at Nine Mile Point. What began with the plant’s first-line supervisor peer group blossomed to include several Exelon employees who donated funds to purchase new, unwrapped gifts to be provided to the Oswego County Toys for Tots program. The effort was initially led by Exelon employees Eric Dawson, Derrick Falcetti and Shawn Baldwin.
Dawson encouraged community involvement and empowered children to join the cause, which led to both CER student council members and Oswego Boxing Club youth members to offer assistance. Several thousand dollars were contributed, and participants oversaw the purchase of about $5,000 worth of toys in 20 shopping carts.
“I loved it,” said Juliette Gordon, CER fourth-grader and student council member. “I thought about everything I got.”
