WATERTOWN — For Sara J. King, now in her 23rd year of teaching at Case Middle School, the job is completely different this year.
Mrs. King teaches seventh grade English on a hybrid mode with about a third of her students fully remote and two thirds on the hybrid schedule.
In her opinion, the biggest challenge is trying to help fully remote students while also dealing with kids physically in the classes.
“I only see my students twice a week if I see them at all,” she said. “So, trying to scaffold all the supports for the fully remote kids and for the students who are remote on particular days, we create online classrooms and set up videos for every day. Basically, we teach our lesson on a video, so that kids who aren’t in class can access it, so we’re creating all of this extra material for teaching that if the students were just here, we wouldn’t have to do that.”
Both a challenge and success, according to Mrs. King, is teachers and students having to adapt to new technologies quickly. Another difficulty lies with struggling students or families who, for whatever reason, don’t reach out for help.
“We’ve gotten some very frustrated families, but we’re here to help and we want to help our students,” Mrs. King said. “We just don’t know that they’re struggling until they tell us.”
Mrs. King said she loves it when students email and ask to set up times to speak with her either in person, over the phone, or via Zoom. Though she wishes students could just be in school each day, she understands why that isn’t possible right now, and just wants families to know that their children’s teachers are trying to do as much as they can.
“We know that they’re struggling, too, but encouraging their students to do their online work when they’re home is huge,” she said. “That’s probably the biggest challenge is to have them come in and wanting them to be at a certain spot and having them not be at that spot. It’s difficult because then we can’t move forward.”
Mrs. King shared that, on average, she and her colleagues are probably spending 15 to 20 extra hours a week to get everything ready for online students, like making videos and setting up online classrooms.
“I think it’s important for people to know that teachers really love working with kids, we really love being teachers,” she said. “And I think that’s really one of the hardest things is that we don’t get to connect with kids like we normally would.”
Though teachers and students often are unable to connect with each other face to face as they normally would in a year without COVID-19, educators and families have found great success using other options such as ParentSquare and Zoom.
At H. T. Wiley Intermediate School, fifth-grade teacher Sierra W. Dunn and sixth-grade teacher Toni A. Amell feel fortunate to be able to be in constant contact with families on a weekly basis.
“It can be difficult to create some of those connections with students through a screen that we would normally do in person, but fortunately I have found that there’s still a pretty strong sense of classroom communities, even if it is over Zoom,” Ms. Dunn said. “It’s been great to be able to spend more individualized time with students through one-on-one Zoom meetings and I know we will continue to collaborate as a team with families and students to find solutions.”
According to Ms. Amell, most students seem excited to get on to their classes each morning, really stepping up to do what they need to even if they’re not being monitored by a parent or guardian.
“We get through what we need to get through and they’re really showing some grit and perseverance through this,” she said. “It gets kind of lonely in front of a computer screen, but they’re doing a great job with it.”
She continued by noting that when she has those kids who log on every single day and are excited and engaged, it really feels like a class, their own little community.
Elizabeth A. Maurer, Wiley’s principal, said that with the learning curve this year for families and students, and even staff, what’s nice is kids are being taught, whether directly or indirectly, resilience and coping skills, more so than ever with how changing the way education is right now.
“They’re learning to be independent and they’re learning to be assertive in their schoolwork, so if they’re not able to understand something via remote, they can contact their teachers and say, ‘can I have help with this?’” she said. “I feel that we have a very good team at Wiley and we could get through anything at this point.”
Now, according to Mrs. Maurer, the focus is on academic excellence, with everyone looking at what they’re doing, what they can do better and how we can get more students engaged and ready to go.
Robin L. DeFranco, special education teacher for seventh and eighth grade at Case Middle School, is in her 17th year of education.
She said this has been an extremely challenging year and the planning and extra time spent preparing and doing things is unbelievable.
Mrs. DeFranco provides academic and behavioral support to students, going into their regular classes with them, but also providing a period in her room for academic support.
“I find that the kids need more hands on, they need a break from the technology; when they get in school, they need to do the paper and pencil,” she said. “A lot of what I’m doing is taking what the teachers are doing and I’m making paper copies, and we’ll do the paper copies in my room, and then most of my teachers will just take the paper and grade it from there.”
At Case, the students get all their work set out to them on a Wednesday. After Mrs. DeFranco’s teachers post the assignments, she breaks them out into days, making assignment packets and putting the work that’s due for each day in so students don’t have to have it all in a list; because on Google classroom, if the students click the button that says ‘to do,’ it lists 50 assignments.
“I contact my parents every week; I send them a letter of what’s upcoming and what they need to do, along with the copy of those assignments,” she said. “So we communicate on a weekly basis — some parents I talk to two or three times a week.”
Mrs. DeFranco said parents and guardians have really done a good job when it comes to educating their students and making sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to. The conversations she’s had with families and the interactions have been a definite positive in her opinion.
“As much as I would prefer all my students to be in school, the smaller groups with the hybrid has been great for the kids,” she said. “With a smaller setting, it’s more one on one attention, so that’s been nice.”
One of the big things she’s been telling her students is to be flexible and take it one day at a time, and they’ve responded by displaying skills that students of their age group from years past may not have developed so soon in their lives.
“The skills that they’re learning, it’s not just academics — it’s following a schedule, organization, prioritizing your assignments, getting along with others,” she said. “And now we put that independence in there that they have to do all this on their own, so they’re organizing their time and doing it on their own, which is pretty impressive.”
