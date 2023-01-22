CARTHAGE — Change Club postcards started to appear again in mailboxes in Carthage, Hounsfield and Watertown last year with their promise of $75 gift cards for taking a survey, sparking some speculation that it’s a scam, but Change Club is real and what happens in Change Club may make health in those communities better.
People are being sought to either become a Change Club member to help choose a $5,000 project to benefit their community or to fill out annual surveys that will gather basic health information over the three-year life of the project.
Jefferson County Cooperative Extension is leading the project locally on behalf of research partners at Cornell University and Texas A&M.
Survey takers will get a $75 Amazon card each time they complete one of the four 20- to 30-minute surveys and will get an additional $75 e-card if they complete all four, for a total of $375 in Amazon e-cards over the three-year project.
“Where else can you earn $75 for 20 to 30 minutes of work? That’s pretty good,” said April L. Bennett, Nutrition and Parenting Program manager and Change Club Project lead for recruitment for the extension.
Each survey asks for basic demographic information like age and ethnicity, height, weight, waist circumference, how they view their quality of life, their mental health status, physical activity level and other health behaviors and each survey taker is assigned a number to protect their identities.
“I think one of the biggest misconceptions is that it takes a lot of time to participate in the project, but that isn’t necessarily true,” Ms. Bennett said.
People who become Change Club members will be asked to keep track of what they eat for 24 hours in an online food diary and track their physical activity for seven days,
Tools for data collection from tape measures to scales to a digital pedometer are provided by the project if needed, although personal equipment like FitBits and smart watches can also be used.
Change Club members will also get the $75 Amazon cards for completing all four annual surveys but because they will also be expected to complete the food diary and fitness tracking every year, they will receive an additional $150 on an e-card at the end of the project for a total of $450 by project completion.
Each club will have regular meetings, assess what in the community is available versus what is needed to promote healthy eating and an active lifestyle. They will then come up with an activity or project to improve the options and, ideally, healthy lifestyles — like creating a new Farmers Market location or revitalizing a walking trail — and implement their plan with the $5,000 provided by the program.
Ms. Bennett said this approach allows people to decide things for themselves making a project more likely to have a positive impact rather than leaving those decisions to be made by someone far away based on research normally performed in a city.
Recruiting community residents started with the Change Club Project’s initial rollout in early 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to be paused. Marketing the program to get people to join started again in earnest in June.
People eligible to participate in the study include residents but also people who work and spend most of their time in the three communities, maybe do their shopping and get other services there, Ms. Bennett said, but getting enough people to participate was always going to take a lot of work and outreach.
“It’s been interesting that all of the challenges we have faced here in Jefferson County have been universal across the board... they have been the same in Texas and in New York state,” she said, adding, “I’m proud to say that our recruitment efforts have been near the top of all the communities studied... it’s clear that our efforts have been paying off but we’re still struggling with what some of the other small communities are struggling with.”
Currently, there are 10 Hounsfield Change Club members who have completed all of the first round of data collection and seven more who have signed up; 11 in Carthage with 10 more in the process; and 12 club members in Watertown with 12 collecting the rest of the needed information.
Each club can have up to 35 members.
Many survey-taking community residents — at least 100 in each location — are also still needed.
According to the most recent tally, there are 19 people in Hounsfield that have taken the survey and provided all of the necessary information, 28 in Carthage and 148 in Watertown.
In general, change clubs — groups of community members that get together to find ways to address issues like living more sustainably or improving the quality of life in their communities — are not new, Ms. Bennett said, but have most often been in urban areas with no way of knowing if the resulting projects make an impact on the communities.
After the community activities are complete and the final data collected in this project, the Change Clubs will disband and the analysis of the information gained over the years to see if the clubs’ changes made positive impacts on the health of their communities will begin.
If they did, there may be many more Change Clubs cropping up in the future.
To become a vounteer or to learn more about the Change Club Project, go to changeclubproject.com. For more information or questions, call April Bennett at 315-788-8450 ext. 265 or via email at aln48@cornell.edu
