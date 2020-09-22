OSWEGO — Tax bills will be mailed to the residents of the Oswego City School District soon.
The district has announced changes for this year’s collection process due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said tax bills will be mailed out Sept. 29, and they are payable from Oct. 1 through March 1, 2021.
The preferred methods of payment this year include, mailing payments to Oswego City School District, P.O. Box 890, Oswego; placing tax payments in the new drop box outside of the District Warehouse, 224 W. Utica St.; or processing your tax payment online via credit card at Oswego.org. There is a processing fee for credit card payment imposed from the online payment provider. Receipts will be mailed to taxpayers.
Due to COVID-19, for cash and credit card payments, in-person tax collection is by appointment only. Checks should be mailed or placed in the drop box. Masks are required and taxpayers without an appointment will not be allowed in the building.
Call the tax office at 315-341-2008 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
