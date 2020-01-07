Charles E. Riley Elementary kindergartners perform Stone Soup Rock Opera

OSWEGO - Kindergarten students at Charles E. Riley Elementary School brought their best air guitars and dance moves to their recent Stone Soup Rock Opera performance.
The show attracted well over 100 attendees who joined in on the song and dance fun, which also helped CER’s kindergartners highlight their academic progress with the alphabet, rhyming, repetition, sharing, teambuilding and bringing joy to those around them. Students in all three kindergarten classrooms were guided by their teachers through each spoken cue, song and dance as the story of how villagers shared with one another and enjoyed a stone soup feast.
Featured songs included “Alphabet Soup,” “Overture,” “Rock This Town,” “We Will Rock You” and a variety of additional pieces.
Following the performance, students, parents and special guests gathered together for some stone soup, bread and juice or water, as they also discussed pride, gratitude and a job well done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.