Charles E. Riley Elementary School hosts inaugural Career Fair

OSWEGO - Students at Charles E. Riley Elementary were treated to the school’s first-ever Career Fair, where they visited with local professionals and chatted about future requirements for future job opportunities.
Held in place of the school’s spring open house, families flocked to the event to share dinner, attendee introductions and career exploration centered on “finding your future” with each participating community agency and individual. Students across all grade levels visited with representatives from Novelis, Oswego County Public Health, Warner Physical Therapy, SUNY Oswego, Oswego Fire Department, Oswego Police Department, New York State Police, City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow, Jr., a dental assistant, Oswego Health and special guest Vanessa Wiltsie.
Wiltsie, a 2015 graduate of Oswego High School, attended the event with her pet hedgehog, to talk with students and their families about how the support of teachers within the Oswego City School District helped further shape her interest in the sciences. Upon graduating from SUNY Oswego this year with a degree in chemistry and minor in forensic science, she made plans to attend the University of Alabama to pursue a doctorate in chemistry.
“I figure out how to make medicine and make you better,” she said.
OPS officer Thomas Grover, a familiar CER face who coordinates the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program for OCSD schools, not only spoke of the D.A.R.E. program, but also shared how OPD officers decide to use the safest practices when on a call.
Each Career Night attendee also received a tote bag to collect various goodies, freebies and information available at each of the stations.
