Chemical contamination found in Oswego High School’s Wilber Field soil

OSWEGO – Finding lead, barium, and arsenic four feet beneath Oswego High School’s Wilber Field has put a bit of a crimp in the district’s $63 million capital project and may necessitate a re-evaluation of some of the project’s future components, according to Oswego City School District Superintendent Mathis Calvin III. But, said Calvin, in this way, the Oswego taxpayer will not have to bear the burden of what could be as much as a $5.6 million remediation of the field.
“We have future phases, and the plan, at this time, from the board, is to cut back on other phases to actually cover the cost of the remediation,” Calvin said.
Calvin said the decision on exactly what would be cut most likely from phases four and five will be determined by the school board at future meetings.
“What has been decided is that our goal is to not cost taxpayers more,” he said. “The state Education Department is working with us now on securing additional aid. They’ve already told us they are in support of the project, it needs to be done, and so whatever we end up having to spend, they will aid it at our threshold, which is 87.5%.”
Part of the complete reconstruction of that land, as part of the capital project, includes a re-working of the flood plain area around what was Wilber Field, as required by the city. It was during the excavation of this area that the heavy metals were discovered around June 1, according to Craig Dailey of King & King Architects.
He and Jim King, of the same firm, expressed confidence the area presents no health risk to the public.
The heavy metals are “held within the soil,” Dailey said, and therefore, only by eating the contaminated soil or breathing in a considerable amount of its dust, would anyone’s health possibly be at risk.
King noted, “The entire area where these materials have been discovered has been fenced. Dust is kept down for the protection not only of the contractors but for anybody in the surrounding community. So right now, the site is very safe.”
Runoff from the site is being tested to make sure the contaminants “are not leaching into the water, and therefore into the groundwater or the stormwater system,” according to Dailey. “All those tests came back negative,” he said. “There’s been no leaching material into the groundwater. We’re confident there won’t be, but we’re going to continue to do that just so we can maintain that type of protocol and safety measure for the district and the community.”
A major component of the capital project has been the creation of a new turf football field and stadium. According to Dailey, that new field has not been affected by these contaminants.
“There is none of this material under the turf field,” he said. “We never experienced any of this suspect material during the excavation work for that.”
As to why these heavy metal contaminants were not discovered earlier on in the project, Dailey said preliminary borings were made of the area.
“There was nothing suspect discovered through those borings,” he said, adding they looked into the history of the site as far back as the 1940s.
“This was basically an open field,” Dailey said. “There was no historical data to show there was anything (e.g., a gas station) that would prompt us to do additional types of testing.”
The remediation is expected to take eight weeks, according to Calvin.
The Department of Environmental Conservation has been notified and has said they “have been in contact with the school district’s consultant and are ready to help guide, in consultation with the state Education Department and Department of Health, appropriate action at this site to ensure protection of public health and the environment.”
According to Calvin, though, “the DEC has shared with us that this is not a project that would fall under their auspices, because it’s not to the level that they normally get involved and that we would have to go to a different entity, which is why we’re working with the New York State Education Department on this.”
