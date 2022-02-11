MASSENA — The weekend menu of events in Massena is tasty.
The Massena Volunteer Fire Department is holding a fundraising chicken barbecue on Saturday, and Trinity Catholic School is holding its annual pancake breakfast on Sunday to kick off Catholic Schools Week.
The chicken barbecue begins at 11 a.m. at the fire station. The event will be drive-thru with limited deliveries. For deliveries, the phone line at 315-769-3408 will open at 11 a.m.
The menu includes half a chicken with homemade barbecue sauce, baked beans, homemade macaroni salad and a roll for $10.
To avoid traffic jams, the fire department has set up a special route. All traffic heading to the barbecue will be routed from near Phillips Memorial Home on Andrews Street to the fire station. Traffic will not be allowed to enter from any other direction. After purchasing meals, people will be directed to exit out to Main Street.
Police officers will be stationed at the intersections of Main and Andrews streets, Church and Orvis streets, and Orvis and Andrews streets to ensure traffic does not back up.
Money raised during the chicken barbecue is used for equipment, as well as training and other necessities.
The following day, the pancakes will be flipping off the grill in the Trinity Catholic School dining hall to start Catholic Schools Week. That runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“This year we’re able to have it take-out and dine-in also,” Principal Joyce E. Giroux said.
The breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage and juice or coffee for $8 for adults, $5 for children and seniors, or $25 for a family, which includes two adult meals and two children’s meals. Money raised will benefit Trinity Catholic School’s cafeteria.
While many schools celebrate Catholic Schools Week at the end of January, Mrs. Giroux said Trinity’s celebration takes place the week before the students go on mid-winter break.
This year’s activities include “Dress as your favorite community member” or “Valentine’s Day colors” on Monday; “Wear crazy hat/mismatch clothes” and “Valentine’s Day parties” on Tuesday; “Wear clothes from your heritage” during Nationality/Heritage Day on Wednesday; and “Wear Trinity colors/spirit wear” on Thursday. Friday is Student Day, with a casual dress/jean day and winter carnival and STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — games.
“They look forward to it. We let them have a little bit of input. Also, we ask some of the older students, ‘What was your favorite from last year or the year before, and what do you remember about it?’ We try to incorporate that in. We try to let them have a little bit of say in it, too,” Mrs. Giroux said. “After what we’ve been through the last couple of years, we’re trying to celebrate the best we can.”
Since 1974, according to the National Catholic Education Association, “National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States.” Although Trinity celebrates the week later than others, the school is keeping the same national theme of “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Serve.”
