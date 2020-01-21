ALBANY — The New York State Conference of Mayors invites all eighth grade students currently enrolled in a school located in a city or village in the state to enter the fourth annual essay contest addressing the topic, “If I Were Mayor, I Would ....”
Student’s essays should begin with “If I Were Mayor, I Would...” and explain what they want to do, why they want to do it and how they are going to undertake such action, including where the money will come from to pay for it. It is suggest to limit actions to one or two ideas in order to fully develop them.
Essays must be between 350 and 500 words and only one essay may be submitted per student.
Each submission must clearly identify the student’s name displayed on essay, school they attend and city or village in which the school or student is located.
Mail or email all entries to: NYCOM, Attn: Essay Contest, 119 Washington Ave., Albany, NY 12210 or email: ifiweremayor@nycom.org.
Essays will be judged on the what, why and how, along with creativity, originality, development of actions, clarity, sincerity of thought and proper use of grammar.
Three winning essays will be selected and awarded — first place will receive $150, second place $75 and third place $50. All three winners will be highlighted on the NYCOM website and in our Municipal Matters magazine. The first place winner along with their parents, teacher and mayor will be invited to and recognized at organization’s annual meeting on Sunday, May 3. The first place winner will receive an overnight stay at the Sagamore Hotel. All students whose essays make it to the final round will receive an “Honorable Mention” certificate.
For more information on the contest visit http://wdt.me/if-I-were-mayor.
