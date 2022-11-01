WATERTOWN — The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has received a 2023 Community Impact Grant through the United Way of Northern New York.
The grant will help create a Prosocial Peer Lounge at the SoZo Teen Center, which provides a safe place for those in grades seven through 12. The center will buy new furniture and more activities and educational materials for youth.
The free center provides an academic environment with technology and Wi-Fi. New programs are constantly being offered, and youth-led groups direct the programs and initiatives. There are approximately 175 actively registered youth at the center, which operates year-round and free of charge.
The center is open 2:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. It offers snacks and dinners to those enrolled and fosters opportunities for teamwork, has a clubs that include culinary, arts and crafts and other life skills, and offers community service opportunities.
For more information, call the center at 315-777-4877.
