Grant for Children’s Home will upgrade teen center

The Children‚Äôs Home of Jefferson County on State Street in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has received a 2023 Community Impact Grant through the United Way of Northern New York.

The grant will help create a Prosocial Peer Lounge at the SoZo Teen Center, which provides a safe place for those in grades seven through 12. The center will buy new furniture and more activities and educational materials for youth.

