POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum, 10 Raymond St., has added a new component to its Construction Zone Exhibit this month.
“Rigamajig” building materials now supplement the construction section of the museum with simple machines, including pulleys, ramps and screws. The new materials are designed to encourage children to think critically and with innovation to create more complex machines and explore functions of three-dimensional structures, according to the museum.
The “Rigamajig” exhibit was funded by the VanNess Family Fund through the Northern New York Community Foundation and the Persall Adirondack Foundation.
