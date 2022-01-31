POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum is hosting two events, a Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday and a Frosty Fest the following weekend.
To celebrate the Chinese New Year, guest presenter Guangming Yao will teach visitors how to make New Year’s dumplings and holiday crafts on Saturday at 11 a.m. Cultural programs are geared for children 12 and under and their families. The program is included with membership thanks to the VanNess Family Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
The museum will host Frosty Fest on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ives Park.
Attendees can bring items from home to make their own snow creations. There will be prizes for winners. Free hot chocolate and cookies will be served at the gazebo. There also will be marshmallow toasting and storytime around the campfire with the Potsdam Public Library. Snow date is Feb. 19 at 11 a.m.
